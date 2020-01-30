Aussie subway victim dealt another blow

Visaya Hoffie, who is studying in New York. Picture: Instagram

Visaya Hoffie, who is studying in New York. Picture: Instagram

An Australian artist who had both her legs amputated after a freak accident in New York has had faced another heartbreaking setback.

Visaya Hoffie, 23, of Brisbane, has been forced to warn the public about a scam donation page set up on Donorbox, falsely publicising itself as raising money for her treatment.

"Do not donate to this page. It is a scam," Ms Hoffie wrote, sharing a screenshot of the impostor page.

Donorbox has since confirmed it has removed the fake fundraiser account. "Regarding the fake fundraiser, the page was taken down within a matter of hours of being created and the account was banned," a spokeswoman told the Daily Mail.

The fake fundraiser page on Donorbox for Visaya Hoffie. Picture: Instagram

The page had already attracted $260 in donations before it was removed. Donorbox confirmed it would contact those who had unwillingly given money to the fake account, saying it had "anti-fraud" measures.

"We are also working on ways to effectively block such scams from our platform entirely."

The up and coming young Australian artist miraculously survived a freak accident on the New York subway after she tripped and fell onto the tracks and was run over by a locomotive and all seven of its carriages.

Ms Hoffie, 23, suffered critical injuries and had both lower legs amputated. Her mother Pat Hoffie revealed she was only alive because a second train driver spotted her hot pink shirt as she lay injured on the subway tracks.

"It's a miracle she survived," Pat Hoffie, who has kept vigil by her daughter's side, said.

A New York Port Authority spokesman confirmed Visaya was struck about 4am on January 11 at the 14th St station and suffered head and lower body injuries.

"It's difficult at the moment," Ms Hoffie said from her daughter's New York hospital bedside.

"But we are in the best possible medical home but we just have to put our heads together and work through it.

"We're in the middle of a very trying time."

Visaya Hoffie in the hot pink top that her mother Pat Hoffie said had alerted the second train driver that she was injured on the subway tracks. Picture: Facebook

In two emotional posts on social media, Visaya's mother shared details of her daughter's injuries and posted a photo of her "taken hours before the accident" in a distinctive tie-dye top.

"The bright pink colour of her top is what alerted the engine driver of the second train to the fact that someone was lying across the track," Ms Hoffie wrote on Facebook.

"When the first train had rolled across her unconscious body twenty minutes earlier, her black puffy jacket and black jeans had made her invisible to the driver.

"In the words of the investigating police, 'it's a miracle she survived'."

Visaya suffered head and spinal wounds and other injuries and remains in a serious condition in ICU in a New York hospital.

But she overcame her most significant surgery on Wednesday - a corrective amputation of her left leg - and posted on her Instagram account, saying: saying: "Yes I'm Becoming a TV show".

A still from Wayan Preston's Instagram stories showing Visaya Hoffie in hospital in a neck brace and with stitches in her head. Picture: Instagram

Visaya's freak accident has shocked the Brisbane art community who have posted more than 300 hundred messages of support on her mother's Facebook page.

"She is sedated but is optimistic and has already muttered, "I'm going to have to deal with this", Ms Hoffie said of her daughter, on January 16, just days after the accident, in a social media post.

"Her lower legs were amputated; she has multiple head wounds, a C2 vertebral fracture, a sheared vertebral artery, a skull depression and associated cuts and wounds.

"Miraculously, she shows no evidence of brain damage."

Ms Hoffie last week also publicly shared details of a "further "corrective amputation" on Visaya's left leg.

"It's going to be a big one," she wrote on January 20.

"She has a pseudo aneurism (sic) in the femoral artery leading into her brain and this is being monitored by the neck brace she will have to wear for many months to come, and aspirin to avoid blood clotting.

"The stitches in her face have come out but the row of staples in her skull will be in for some time.

Visaya Hoffie is still in hospital from the accident. Picture: Facebook

"Days and nights are filled with visits from doctors and nurses on a half-hourly basis. There is not a second to spare."

Visaya, who works at the Queensland Art Gallery and Gallery of Modern Art, was visiting a friend from Brisbane who was studying in New York.

The young artist is a much-loved member of Brisbane's contemporary art scene. Her father, Santiago Bose, was the late Filipino artist, who exhibited across the world. Her mother Pat is also known for her artwork and writing.

Visaya's paintings were featured under the name Visaya Bose in the 2016 Queensland College of Art Fine Art graduates collection.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Art Gallery and Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA) refused to comment on Visaya, saying they respected the "privacy of its staff member and family at this extremely sensitive time".

Visaya Hoffie with her best friend from Brisbane, Wayan Preston, who is studying in New York. Picture: Instagram

Pat Hoffie's gallery representative Michael Eather, director of Brisbane Fireworks Gallery, has known Visaya since she was born, and said she had the determination to overcome her injuries.

"If there is anyone who can come through and reinvigorate their life through these complexities, it is Visaya and Pat," he said.

"As much as their lives have taken a complete turn, there is a strength and resilience that will keep them in good stead.

Wayan Preston and Visaya Hoffie in New York City. Picture: Instagram

"They also have the wide support of the art community in Brisbane who will be here for them when they return."

Ms Hoffie said she did not wish to comment further and asked for privacy while her daughter heals.

"I need to go and attend to my daughter now," she said.

The family is being supported by the Australian government.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is providing consular assistance to an Australian woman in the United States," a DFAT statement said.

"Owing to our privacy obligations we will not provide further comment."