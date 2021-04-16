Menu
The search for a well known skateboarder is in its second day with police believing he fell from his boat in waters north of Brisbane.
News

Aussie skate star missing since Wednesday

by Phoebe Loomes
16th Apr 2021 12:39 PM

A well known skateboarder is missing in Queensland with police believing he fell from his boat in Moreton Bay north of Brisbane on Wednesday.

Brisbane man Trent Riley, 26, is a skateboarder and is on the cover of the current issue of Slam Skateboarding Magazine.


Trent Riley is feared to have fallen from a boat in the Moreton Bay area.
Police were called on Wednesday about 3.30pm after a small aluminium boat with no one on board was spotted driving uncontrolled off Mud Island, near the Port of Brisbane.

Police are searching for Trent with helicopters, Volunteer Marine Rescue and the Coast Guard. The search resumed at first light today with more than 10 vessels.

Queensland Police told news.com.au multiple assets are still involved in the search, but no updates were available at this time.

Trent had posted a video on social media just two hours before his disappearance, according to a report on the ABC.

Trent's boat was discovered driving unmanned. Picture: Queensland Police
Water Police with the assistance of Volunteer Marine Rescue, helicopters and the Coast Guard search for Trent Riley.
Concerned friends have commented on Trent's Instagram in the past day, wishing him a safe return home.

"Hope you're alright man," one friend wrote.

"Please be okay," another said.

"Please come home Trent," another commented.

At the time it's believed Trent was wearing a long sleeved grey fishing shirt, black jeans, black shoes and a bucket hat.

He is described as caucasian, around 183cm tall, proportionate build, with a fair complexion and brown hair.

News.com.au has contacted Slam Skateboarding Magazine for a comment.

 

