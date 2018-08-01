GoFundMe Page set up after tragic death

Sunshine Coast and Gladstone Aussie Rules communities are reeling following the shock death of a much-loved player.

A GOFUNDME Page has been set up to cover the funeral costs of an 18-year-old who died late last week.

The Sunshine Coast and Gladstone communities are still coming to terms with the loss of Corey Stenzel.

In 24 hours, more than $3000 has been raised towards a $10,000 goal.

To donate, following this link to the GoFundMe Page.

Tributes have flown for Caloundra Panther and former BITS Saints player Corey Stenzel who took his own life on Friday.

The 18-year-old has been remembered for his on-field toughness, happy, smiling and respectful nature.

Colts coach Phil Birchmore spoke highly of him, labelling him an "old school" type footballer who played until the final whistle.

"We were actually lucky to get him to come play for us. He lived in Brisbane but would drive up for training and games every week," Mr Birchmore said.

"It was a big commitment and he was a really good kid. Just always listened, always wanting to improve.

"He was this hard footballer, really physical, strong and he earned his respect."

Sam Pierpoint, who has played for both Caloundra and BITS, said it had affected the club heavily.

"Corey was picked to play seniors for us up here in Gladstone today (Saturday). There are many distraught clubmen up here who also are grieving heavily. Rest easy brother," Mr Pierpoint said in tribute.

On Saturday, colts, reserves and seniors from both Caloundra and Mayne AFC linked arms as one in tribute.

Both coaches for the collective groups reinforced the importance of looking after one another.

Fittingly, Panthers bagged a win for their mate.

"Corey was a big part of our team and will be sorely missed. Another young man taken in his prime," Mr Birchmore said.

"It is still very raw, and the boys are still really upset.

"We spoke about making sure that life is worth living and that as a group we need to stop this happening.

"Together we need to drive this message home."

The tragedy hit harder than most for Mr Birchmore.

Only 12 months ago he was forced to pick up the pieces following the suicide of his best mate Brent Forsyth.

"No one ever understands why. You can't put your finger on it," he said.

"The hardest thing about suicide is it's too late. They're happy, smiling, enjoying life, then they're gone.

"Then that hurt is passed onto friends and family."

If you or someone you love is in crisis or needs support right now, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue on 1300 224 636. If it is an emergency please call 000.