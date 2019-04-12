Unexpected fast start gives Scott shot at glory

Adam Scott reacts after his birdie on the 18th. Picture: AP

ADAM Scott's fastest start at Augusta in five years has him primed for a run at a second green jacket.

Scott, 38, birdied three of his last four holes, shooting a three-under par 69 for an early share of the opening round lead at the US Masters - before being run down by the late finishers.

Americans Brooks Koepka and Bryson Dechambeau finished the day clear at six-under, but it didn't take the gloss off Scott's hot start.

"It's a great start on a kind of tricky day," Scott said.

"Generally, in my career, I'm kind of a slow starter … I don't jump out of the gates."

Adam Scott finished strong to be an early clubhouse leader. Picture: Getty

Scott's new Directed Force putter complete with a claw grip got hot on the way in, and he persisted to putt with flag stick in on all 18 holes.

"I got some disapproving murmurs on the first when I had like a one-and-a-half footer and I put the flag stick back in," Scott said.

"But until something doesn't work I'm going to keep leaving it in."

Fellow Aussie Cameron Smith is one shot back at two-under par after finishing tied for fifth last year.

"I could have let it get away from me at some stages but I hung in there and made a few nice swings towards the end," Smith said.

"It's a tough golf course. If it was a touch firmer it would have been unreal today.

"I didn't have my best stuff but made plenty of clutch putts ... sometimes you've just got to do that.

"It's good to know there is a score out there for me and hopefully the rest of the week can bring that."

Marc Leishman shot even-par and believes he can win.

"It's not that far back at all," he said.

"My game's really good. I'm playing well.

"I know I'm in it, three back is nothing."