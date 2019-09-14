Aussie professor detained in Iran

Dr Kylie Moore-Gilbert has studied Middle Eastern politics and lectures at the University of Melbourne. Picture: The Modern Middle East, YouTube.

Dr Kylie Moore-Gilbert has studied Middle Eastern politics and lectures at the University of Melbourne. Picture: The Modern Middle East, YouTube.

A University of Melbourne lecturer has been named as the third Australian being held in Iran's notorious Evin prison.

Dr Kylie Moore-Gilbert has reportedly been held there for a year in solitary confinement, according to a London-based Persian language television outlet, Manoto TV.

The station's editor in chief, Pouria Zeraati, tweeted about it on Saturday morning.

"She was arrested in summer 2018 & currently serving 10 years' jail sentence based on unknown charges, issued by Islamic Republic judiciary," he wrote on Twitter.

Kylie Moore-Gilbert.

In a statement issued via the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) this afternoon, the family of Dr Moore-Gilbert asked for privacy.

"We have been and continue to be in close contact with the Australian Government," the statement read.

"Our family thanks the Government and the University of Melbourne for their ongoing support at this distressing and sensitive time.

"We will not be making any further comment and would like to request that our privacy - and that of our wider family and friends - is respected at this time."

The University of Melbourne’s website lists Dr Moore-Gilbert as an expert in Islamic Studies, Middle Eastern History, and Middle Eastern Studies. Picture: University of Melbourne.

Along with Dr. Moore-Gilbert, two other Aussies are also being held in Iran.

Earlier this week, there were fears that Perth couple Jolie King and Mark Firkin - two Australian travel bloggers detained in Tehran - could be used as bargaining chips in a prisoner swap.

#BREAKING DFAT has named University of Melbourne academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert as the Australian woman jailed in Iran.



A statement from her family says they thank the government and the University for their support during this "distressing and sensitive time" @abcnews #auspol pic.twitter.com/5VCoGbeAvg — ABC Politics (@politicsabc) 14 September 2019

The couple was arrested in July while travelling through the Iranian capital on their personal mission to "break the stigma around travelling to countries that get a bad wrap".

They were reportedly detained for flying a drone they use to film their travels without a licence.

DFAT's SmartTraveller website is urging Australians to "reconsider your need to travel, due to the risk that foreigners including Australians could be arbitrarily detained or arrested" in Iran.

More to come