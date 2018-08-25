Aussie music legends detail cancer battles on Muster Friday

SHARING HIS STORY: Ex-Rose Tattoo guitarist Tim Gaze performs at the Gympie Muster's Biggest Ever Blokes Lunch yesterday afternoon.

SHARING HIS STORY: Ex-Rose Tattoo guitarist Tim Gaze performs at the Gympie Muster's Biggest Ever Blokes Lunch yesterday afternoon. Jason Dougherty

AUSSIE music superstars have been easy to find at every Gympie Muster since 1982, but one legendary duo came with heartfelt messages at the Muster Club's sold-out Biggest Ever Blokes' Lunch for prostate cancer on Friday afternoon.

Former Rose Tattoo and Jimmy Barnes guitarist Tim Gaze and national country icon John Williamson featured at the event, sharing their stories and encouraging all men to seek regular check-ups.

MORE FROM DAY 2 OF THE 2018 GYMPIE MUSTER

- PHOTOS: 447 faces snapped on Day 2 of the Muster

- Muster superstar's long lost cousins hoping for a reunion

- Hold onto your Muster hat, rain is on its way

- 19 years plus: Muster legend wants his ashes spread on site

Jack Burke and Kevin Meredith about to lose their hair and raise money for prostate cancer. Jason Dougherty

Kevin Meredith after losing his locks for the charity. Jason Dougherty

On top of facing his own battle, Mr Gaze lost band mate Peter Wells to the disease in 2006, spurring him to be a voice of caution and inspiration to men all over the country.

"I was diagnosed on Christmas Eve in 2009, I was 56 and I'd just had my first child, so one minute I was over the moon and the next I'm on the deck,” he said.

"After Peter passed away Angry (Anderson) told us to get checked, so we did. We were able to catch mine early enough, fortunately for me it wasn't as hard as it could have been.

"I'll talk to people any time they feel like they need to because it's a good support, when you go through something like that you don't know anything about it and it can be scary.

"It was terrific to see everybody turn up and support the cause, because there's a lot of guys out there who are going to be diagnosed so it's important for them to get checked early and have a good chance of coming through it.”

All proceeds from the luncheon went directly to the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia, the Muster's 2018 charity partner.

The Muster has raised more than $15 million for charity and community groups since it began in 1982.