Aussie model reveals baby news

by Phoebe Loomes
2nd Mar 2021 5:31 AM

 

Elyse Knowles has announced the birth of her new baby boy with partner Josh Barker.

The Aussie model made the announcement on Monday night in an adorable Instagram post.

"The next chapter in our lives," Knowles, 28 wrote. "The best chapter yet. And it's called Sunny," she said, with a sun emoji. "25~2~21 Sunny Barker". She finished the post with a blue heart emoji.

The black and white photo showed baby Sunny's feet being held by mum and dad.

Her partner Josh shared the same post, attracting comments from numerous celebrities.

Elyse Knowles and partner Josh Barker have welcomed their new baby Sunny Barker.

"Congratulations Elyse! I remember us talking about this day 8+ years ago! So bloody happy for you. Xx," model Brooke Hogan wrote on Knowles' post.

Former Bachelor star Snezana Markoski wrote: "Congratulations! Welcome to the world Sunny."

Kate Waterhouse Ricketson, daughter of Gai Waterhouse also congratulated the couple, writing, "Beautiful news. Congratulations lovely," with a love heart emoji.

"Congratulations guys," singer Ricki-Lee Coulter wrote.

The couple appeared in the 2017 series of The Block and were fan favourites.

Throughout her pregnancy Knowles shared a series of posts and was celebrated for her "amazing" pregnant figure.

Elyse Knowles flaunts her baby bump. Picture: Instagram
Elyse Knowles flaunts her baby bump. Picture: Instagram

 

 

A post showing makeup free Knowles topless in unbuttoned maternity jeans from last week was called "gorgeous" by designer Toni Maticevski.

Nadia Bartel also liked the stunning photos, writing, "Sooo beautiful".

 

 

        • 2nd Mar 2021 5:15 AM