Aussie man says he has ‘proof’ he’s Prince Charles’ son

An Australian man who claims to be the secret son of Prince Charles and Camilla is taking his fight to court as he gathers even more evidence to back up his claims.

Queenslander Simon Dorante-Day, was born in the UK in April 1966 before being adopted by a family in Portsmouth, England, who had links to the Queen.

The 55-year-old claims he was conceived in 1965 by a 17-year-old Charles and 18-year-old Camilla.

He has spent decades trying to prove his lineage, with a new image comparing his son Liam to a photo of the Queen in her 20s thrusting his claims into the spotlight once more.

A photo of Liam, Mr Dorante-day’s son, alongside a photo of the Queen in her 20s. Picture: Simon Charles Dorante-Day/Facebook

Speaking to Sunrise on Tuesday, Mr Dorante-Day said the "evidence speaks for itself".

"The face is what gives it away, that was what has caused the recent issue with Liam's photo," he said.

Mr Dorante-Day said he uploaded the photo of his son to his Facebook page and one of his followers changed it to black and white and put it alongside the Queen.

He told the program he sees similarities between his children and members of the royal family "every day".

His Facebook page is also filled with younger photos of himself showing striking similarities to Prince Charles and Prince Phillip.

Mr Dorante-Day has spent years researching the royals and the timeline of Prince Charles and Camilla's relationship, saying the dates for when they first met change depending on the source of the information.

Mr Dorante-Day said he is taking his claims to court. Picture: Simon Charles Dorante-Day/Facebook

He said his grandmother, who used to work for the Queen, repeatedly told him he was the son of Charles and Camilla.

Mr Dorante-Day said his research also discovered that in the months leading up to his birth Camilla disappeared from the UK social scene for at least nine months while Charles was sent to Australia.

The royal family has never responded to Mr Dorante-Day's claims.

Comparison pictures aren't the only thing the 55-year-old uses to back up his claims, revealing to Sunrise his birth certificate is also "complete rubbish" and said the documentation he has from his adoption is written in his adoptive mother's handwriting.

He said there is "lots of bits of evidence" like this that he needs to prove through avenues like handwriting analysis before he goes to court.

Mr Dorante-Day’s Facebook page is filled with comparison images of him and members of the royal family. Picture: Simon Charles Dorante-Day/Facebook

"I have a lot of evidence and I'm slowly collecting more. The longer this thing runs the more they are going to get it on their face, not me," he said.

In previous interviews, Mr Dorante-Day revealed he has recollections of being taken to houses around Portsmouth as a young boy where he would spend time with a woman he believes was Camilla. He said protection officers and his adoptive parents would wait outside during these visits.

Mr Dorante-Day said this situation was unfair on him and his family, when the royals "know the truth".

"People need to come forward and come clean. Many will think I'm getting a name and money out of this. I'm not getting any money out of this. It is costing me money to do this," he said.

"We are tired of moving around Australia hiding a secret which is not our secret and that is one of the problems we have had."

