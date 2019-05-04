Menu
WORLD WIN: Gympie touch player Kym Waugh after winning gold in the Australian Women's 35 Touch World Cup.
Aussie Kym does Gympie proud at touch footy worlds

JOSH PRESTON
4th May 2019 6:08 PM
TOUCH FOOTBALL: Gympie Touch Football's driving force Kym Waugh has pulled off a miracle gold medal achievement in her first time pulling on Australian colours at the 2019 Touch World Cup.

The Aussie dream was a long time coming for Waugh since she took up the sport in high school, and that dream was realised to the fullest effect when her Women's 35s team blitzed New Zealand 8-0 in the grand final on Thursday night to claim the gold.

READ MORE: How touch player Waugh is bringing Gympie to the world

Waugh found out she would be jetting to Malaysia in February after earning selection in the final 22 from an overall squad of 65, much to her surprise.

The Aussies looked by far the best team in the round robin stage, dismantling Europe 17-1 in the opening round before adding 9-0, 9-0, and 13-0 victories over England, New Zealand and Europe respectively in the following matches.

Despite being overseas, Waugh was quick to jump on the Gympie Touch Association Facebook page after realising her dream.

"Thank you so much to Gympie Touch for making my dreams come true,” she said in a post on the page.

The touch community responded in kind, congratulating the local sporting stalwart on her remarkable achievement.

"Congratulations Kym. You have done Gympie proud,” Desley Neal wrote.

"Well done. Fantastic effort to you and your team. Congratulations Kym,” Margaret Deifenbach added.

The Gympie Times will catch up with Kym when she returns home next week.

