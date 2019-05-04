Menu
Hockeyroo Jodie Kenny.
Hockeyroo Jodie Kenny.
Aussie hockey royalty representing Gympie this weekend

JOSH PRESTON
4th May 2019 6:35 PM
HOCKEY: Olympic and Commonwealth Games hockey stars will pull on Wide Bay colours when they compete at the Poligras Super League tournament starting in Brisbane today.

Hockey Queensland revealed earlier this week that Commonwealth Games silver medal-winning Hockeyroo Jodie Kenny would play with the Wide Bay Thunder in the tournament, while Bundaberg-based Olympian Troy Elder would also represent the Thunder.

"Elder has played in the Poligras Super League each year for the eight years the tournament has been played and is heavily involved in both the junior and senior hockey communities in Brisbane and the Wide Bay region,” the Hockey Queensland statement said.

Held at the State Hockey Centre in Colmslie, the Super League brings together Queensland's top 100 hockey players to battle against each other in zones for the 2019 title.

The Wide Bay Thunder comprises Gympie, the Sunshine Coast, Bundaberg and the Fraser Coast.

