Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hero World Challenge - Round Three
Hero World Challenge - Round Three
Golf

Aussie gun calls out ’bull****’ golf cheat

by Julian Linden
9th Dec 2019 6:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Cameron Smith has unloaded on golf's most disliked player Patrick Reed after the American was busted 'cheating' at a warm up event for next week's Presidents Cup, saying his lame excuse for breaking the rules was "bullshit".

It's golf's worst kept secret that Reed is hugely unpopular both with fans and his fellow professionals so he's been copping it from everyone after he was slapped with a two stroke penalty for twice moving the sand to improve his lie after hitting his ball into a greenside bunker at a tournament in the Bahamas.

 

 

 

In a sport that prides itself on honesty and sticking to the rules, Reed's insistence that he did nothing wrong and it was the camera angle that made him out to be a villain has only infuriated rival members of the International team that will face the U.S. at Royal Melbourne next week.

"I don't have sympathy for anyone that cheats," Smith fumed.

"If you make a mistake once maybe you can understand but to give a bit of a bullshit response like the camera angle, I mean, that's pretty up there.

"I know Pat pretty good and he's always been nice to me so I don't want to say anything bad about him but for anyone that is cheating the rules, I'm not up for that."

 

 

 

Stream live coverage of the USPGA and European PGA Tours on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

 

One of three Aussies on the International team, Smith's sentiments echoed the blast his countryman Marc Leishman gave Reed when he said golf fans had all the ammunition they needed to roast the American next week.

"I hope the crowd absolutely gives it to not only him but everyone (on the U.S. team) next week," Smith said.

"I really don't care (what fans say) as long as they're on our team but I'm sure if it did get out of hand I think definitely everyone on the international team might tell the guy to settle down a little bit, but we'll wait and see."

 

Cameron Smith called the controversial American. Picture: Jason McCawley/Getty
Cameron Smith called the controversial American. Picture: Jason McCawley/Getty

 

The International team's assistant captain KJ Choi said he completely understood why the crowds would want to target Reed after he watched a replay of the incident on television.

"Professionals know the rules," the South Korean said. "He knows he's doing something wrong.

"I think the galleries and the spectators are going to be very angry."

South African Louis Oosthuizen is also expecting Reed to be made public number enemy No. 1 at the Presidents Cup and reckons Reed's own teammates will give it to him on the long flight to Australia.

 

 

KJ Choi says he expects crowds to target US bad boy Reed. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts
KJ Choi says he expects crowds to target US bad boy Reed. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

 

 

 

"I'm pretty sure the boys have spoken to him already about it," Oosthuizen said.

"I don't think we're going to spend much time on that but I think the crowd's going to have a nice time with him.

"We're focused on what we want to achieve and what we want to do he brought those things on himself so I can imagine he's going to have a tough time next week."

More Stories

cameron smith patrick reed presidents cup
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Is 5G better than the NBN?

    Is 5G better than the NBN?
    • 9th Dec 2019 8:05 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man’s ‘missing teeth’ lead to vicious dog bowl assault

        premium_icon Man’s ‘missing teeth’ lead to vicious dog bowl assault

        News The 67-year-old bystander told victim she ‘deserved’ vicious attack in front of her teenage son.

        Police action praised after gunman attacks

        premium_icon Police action praised after gunman attacks

        News The service would maintain impartiality while the investigation is carried out

        19 and 40-year-old drug drivers convicted by Gympie court

        premium_icon 19 and 40-year-old drug drivers convicted by Gympie court

        News “You should have learned the first time or the second time. Perhaps you’ll learn...

        ‘Very unwell’: Robber threatened youth worker, child

        premium_icon ‘Very unwell’: Robber threatened youth worker, child

        News He approached the pair on March 14 and demanded money, causing concern to the...