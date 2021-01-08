Aussie Grand Prix to be postponed

The owner of a Formula One team has confirmed the Australian Grand Prix won’t start the new season.

An owner of a Formula One team has confirmed that the Australian Grand Prix will be postponed until later in the year.

Aston Martin boss Lawrence Stroll told Reuters that the new season would now start in Bahrain rather than Melbourne as was originally scheduled.

"Melbourne has been - it's not officially announced but it will be - not cancelled but postponed," said Stroll, who suggested the Australian Grand Prix would now be held sometime in spring rather than March 21 because of current COVID-19-enforced travel restrictions.

A winter August date for the Melbourne race had been mooted earlier this week after initial reports of its postponement.

However, Stroll's southern hemisphere spring prediction means a date between September and November is more likely.

The Bahrain race is currently set to take place on March 28 as part of a 23-race schedule.

Formula One great Alan Jones, one of just two Australians to have won the World Drivers' Championship, this week told News Corp Australia: "Obviously if we can't have the first one, which would be ideal, then any one is better than nothing.

"They all love coming to Australia. We always put on a bloody good show. It's a great circuit so I'd be welcoming it no matter what month it was."

The 2020 Australian Grand Prix was cancelled at the last minute due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

