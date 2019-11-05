Menu
What all the commotion is about: The 2019 Melbourne Cup trophy.
Horses

Aussie fights off foreign raiders to win Cup

by Leo Schlink
5th Nov 2019 3:11 PM | Updated: 3:11 PM

THE Cup is staying in Australia after homegrown stayer Vow And Declare delivered trainer Danny O'Brien his first Melbourne Cup.

Faced with 11 international Melbourne Cup challengers, O'Brien went into the race confident Vow And Declare could repel the overseas marauders.

The win gave the Flemington-based trainer the fabled treble of Victorian spring majors.

O'Brien has previously tasted Caulfield Cup and Cox Plate glory.

Master Of Reality finished second and Prince Of Arran third in a thrilling finish.

The win was also the first Cup triumph for champion jockey Craig Williams.

"He is bred in Australia, he is owned by Australians, he is ridden (Craig Williams) and trained by Australians, I think he is the only one in the race who can say that," Brien said before the race.

 

Craig Williams and Vow And Declare combine to win the Melbourne Cup.
Winning jockey Williams said all credit deserved to go to the trainer.

"I was lucky enough to sit on Vow And Declare. A credit to Danny O'Brien. Matt has let all the people through social media get involved with the horse's preparation,'' he said.

"It was a privilege to ride him today. We had a difficult barrier draw. The instructions, we trusted him. We know what we can do.

"Great to be associated with a great horse like this horse. I rode him on debut and Winx won a maiden years ago. He knows he has won and again… I'm so grateful to be given the opportunity.

In teh immediate aftermath of the race a protest was lodged.

The 4th-placed Il Paradiso is alleging interference over the final 100m from the 2nd-placed Master Of Reality.

