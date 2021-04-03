Aussie fashion icon Carla Zampatti dies

Legendary Australian fashion designer Carla Zampatti has died following a horror fall at an outdoor opera La Traviata last Friday night.

Zampatti passed away a week after being hospitalised following a nasty fall at Mrs Macquarie's Point on the opening night of La Traviata.

She was taken to St Vincent's Hospital via ambulance after losing consciousness, with reports initially downplaying fears for the designer who, it was reported, was hospitalised for observation.

It's understood she was in a coma and never woke up.

Zampatti's designs are part of the fabric of high-end Australian fashion and treasured by the nation's most famous women, politicians and news anchors.

A statement was realeased after her death at 10am on Saturday morning.

"Carla Zampatti is Australia's most successful and enduring fashion designer, launching her eponymous label in 1965. Executive Chairman of Carla Zampatti Pty Ltd, Carla has long been celebrated for making Australian women feel confident and elegant through her exceptional design, tailoring and understanding of the modern woman," the statement said.

"Born in Italy, Carla settled with her family in Western Australia in 1950. After moving to Sydney in her 20s, she produced her first small fashion collection in 1965. Two years later she launched her collection nationally and in 1970 established Carla Zampatti Pty Ltd.

"A champion of Australian women and a multicultural success story, she continued to thrive as a businesswoman through enormous radical and social change, designing clothes for women fighting for liberation through the women's rights movement in the 1960s to empowering women today in leadership, the workplace, in their home and at major life events.

"She went on to expand her retail network to create a chain of boutiques across Australia and New Zealand and her clothes are truly considered a distinctive part of modern Australian lifestyle. Her designs have been worn by Australia's most influential women from Prime Ministers and Premiers to business leaders, dignitaries, award-winning journalists, royalty and celebrities. They include Princess Mary of Denmark, Dame Quentin Bryce, Julia Gillard, Gladys Berejiklian, Julie Bishop, Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett.

"Carla Zampatti is the mother of three children Alexander Schuman, Bianca Spender and Allegra Spender from her marriages with Leo Schuman and former Australian lawyer, politician and diplomat, John Spender. She is also the proud Nonna of nine grandchildren.

"Her family is very grateful for the support and for the excellent care from the team at St Vincent's Hospital Sydney.

A condolence page has been established at Carla Zampatti AC|Farewelling memorial. The family ask for privacy at this time."

Originally published as Aussie fashion icon Carla Zampatti dies