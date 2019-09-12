Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Evin Prison in Iran’s capital of Tehran.
Evin Prison in Iran’s capital of Tehran.
News

Aussie couple detained in Iran named

by Sarah McPhee
12th Sep 2019 10:01 AM

AN AUSTRALIAN couple detained in a notorious prison in Iran have been identified as travel bloggers from Perth.

Jolie King and Mark Firkin were reportedly arrested for flying a drone without a licence, according to Persian-language broadcaster Manato TV on Twitter.

The UK Times revealed the young British-Australian woman and her Australian partner were arrested 10 weeks ago and are detained in Evin prison in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

 

Jolie King and Mark Firkin. Picture: Instagram
Jolie King and Mark Firkin. Picture: Instagram

 

Another woman, an academic lecturing at a university in Australia, has also been detained.

The federal government confirmed the reports to news.com.au yesterday.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is providing consular assistance to the families of three Australians detained in Iran," a DFAT spokesman said.

"Due to our privacy obligations, we will not comment further."

More to come.

 

 

Evin Prison in Iran’s capital of Tehran.
Evin Prison in Iran’s capital of Tehran.

 

The couple have reportedly been detained for 10 weeks. Picture: Instagram
The couple have reportedly been detained for 10 weeks. Picture: Instagram

More Stories

aussie tourists iranian jail perth

Top Stories

    ‘Get your facts’: Mum of arson accused hits back

    premium_icon ‘Get your facts’: Mum of arson accused hits back

    News The mother of a Sunshine Coast teenager who’s been accused of lighting the devastating Peregian bushfire has hit back at commentators.

    • 12th Sep 2019 8:58 AM
    New Gympie phone app will help you save the koala

    premium_icon New Gympie phone app will help you save the koala

    News Council launches new e-campaign to save region's wildlife

    NAMED: 2 people to face Gympie court today

    premium_icon NAMED: 2 people to face Gympie court today

    News Two people will appear at the Gympie Magistrates Court today.

    YOUR GUIDE: 62 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

    YOUR GUIDE: 62 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

    News This property is surely going to pull at the heart strings.