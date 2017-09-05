Aussie Corbet's growing national empire

Andrew Corbet is head of a growing empire involved in interstate trucking, landscaping supplies, cranes, excavators and so much more.

ANDREW "Aussie” Corbet is the head of Corbet's Group, a family owned company which has been operating in the region for over 40 years.

Originally focused on innovation in the sawmilling industry the drive to create innovative solutions has seen Corbet's Group evolve into one of the largest and most experienced companies in Australia.

Corbet's Group now operates in many industries including heavy haulage and bulk commodity transport, land clearing and grinding, water and fluid processing, storage and transfer, heavy plant and equipment, wet and dry hire and wholesale landscape supplies.

With three generations, a team of highly skilled, dependable and knowledgeable staff and the latest model fleet of plant and equipment, Corbet's Group pride themselves in providing consistently good customer service to all their customers.

Corbet's Group have strategically placed main depots for plant storage and maintenance throughout Queensland with the main service depots located at Gympie, Dalby and Goondiwindi. These locations are backed by mobile service units and smaller service and storage locations throughout Australia.

