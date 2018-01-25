Aussie! Aussie! Aussie! What's happening in Gympie tomorrow

LOADS of events and places to celebrate Australia Day today:

1. GYMPIE AUSTRALIA DAY AWARDS

The Civic Centre will be the place to be from 9am as the nominees for local Australia Day Awards, including Citizen of the Year, take place. Other categories include Young Citizen of the Year, Community Event of the Year, Cultural Award, Youth Cultural Award, Sports Administration Award and Youth Sport Award.

2. AUSSIE HOTEL

Prizes and giveaways, thong tossing competition, fancy dress, prizes for best dressed and a pie eating contest.

WHERE: Australian Hotel corner Lady Mary Terrace and Apollonian Vale.

INQUIRIES: Call 5482 1070.

Plenty happening in Gympie and Rainbow Beach for Australia Day. Rob Griffith

3. GYMPIE GOLD MINING MUSEUM

Breakfast available at the cafe from 8am. Morning activities include operation of steam powered mining machinery, gold panning, all exhibits open, free heritage bus rides, free miniature train rides at 10am, 11am, 12noon and 1pm.

WHERE: The mining museum is at 215 Brisbane Road.

INQURIES: On their website www.gympiegoldmuseum. com.au.

4. GYMPIE AQUATIC CENTRE AND ALL PUBLIC POOLS

Free entry to all public pools in the Gympie region today, including the Gympie ARC - so that's the Goomeri pool, Kandanga pool, Kilkivan pool, Rainbow Beach pool and Tin Can Bay pool. Activities and open hours will vary at each venue.

INQUIRIES: Call Gympie ARC on 5482 9954.

5. KILLY UTES AND BOOTS FESTIVAL

Kilkivan kicks off a big day with a ute show, 4WD/2WD muster and truck show. There will be chances for participants to test their utes, watch events, listen to live music, eat, drink and camp out.

There will also be toad races, thong throwing competitions and prizes.

WHERE: Kilkivan Showgrounds.

TICKETS: Available from Eventbrite.

6. THE MOUNT PLEASANT

There will be cane toad races, lamington eating contests, Aussie trivia, tug-o-war and live music from Richie Conors from 1-5pm. There will also be giveaways and a beach theme.

7. JOCKEY CLUB HOTEL

It will be another day packed with great Aussie fun at the Jockey Club, including the famous Jockey Pie Challenge, a keg throwing competition and live entertainment from local band Tennessee Lights from 2pm.

WHERE: Southside

WHEN: From 10am

8. RAINBOW BEACH HOTEL

The beach is a popular spot on Australia Day and Rainbow Beach Hotel is ready for some big numbers with Fiona O'Shea and the Passengers playing all day, with some Australia Day menu specials as well.

WHEN: Fun starts at 10am.