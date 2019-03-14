Attorney-General responds to call for council death inquest

THE Attorney-General will not direct the Queensland Coroner to investigate the death of an Ipswich City Council employee.

A petition calling for a coronial inquest into systemic bullying deaths of staff in local government was sent to Attorney General Yvette D'Ath with 470 signatures.

Ipswich City Council's Human Resources manager Michael McMahon took his own life in March.

Ms D'Ath said she would not direct the State Coroner to arrange for an inquest to be held into the deaths of local government employees.

"One of the reasons for this is that the Crime and Corruption Commission has recently conducted two major investigations which, among other things, examined how abuse and harassment of council employees and a failure to support the reporting of issues by employees significantly contributes to the risk of corruption occurring at councils," she wrote.

Ms D'Ath cited the CCC's recommendations and work the State Government had done to dismiss Ipswich City Council in August.

If you or somebody you know needs assistance phone Lifeline on 131114.