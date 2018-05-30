ATTENTION: This could kill you on Gympie roads this winter

Gympie drivers are being warned to watch out for animals on the road this winter.

THE RACQ has warned drivers to be "extra vigilant" on the roads this winter, after new data revealed collisions with animals had peaked from June to August in the past three years.

Gympie ranked in the top five Wide Bay suburbs for insurance claims stemming from animal-related incidents from January 2015 to April this year, with 53 claims falling behind only Childers and Nanango (54), Gin Gin (61) and list-topper Bundaberg (95).

July, August and June ranked as the top three months for recorded collisions in Queensland between January 2015 and December 2017, with 1173, 1139 and 1064 respective claims made to the state's peak motoring body throughout the data collection period.

The Wide Bay region made 1,413 claims across that time period.

RACQ spokesperson Kirsty Clinton said more than 10,000 total state-wide claims had been made.

"RACQ has seen a seven percent increase from 2016-2017 in crashes involving animals, and it's raised serious concerns for drivers," Ms Clinton said.

"Our data shows the cooler months are a peak time for these types of crashes, so as we head into winter we're pleading with motorists to be on high alert."

Further RACQ research found "more than 30 percent of members surveyed had hit an animal while driving, and most reported the animal jumped or flew in front of the vehicle unexpectedly".

"If you're driving in an area where animals could be present, slow down and take note of any signage about local wildlife," she said.

"Avoid driving at dawn and dusk when animals are out foraging."

"Most importantly, never get behind the wheel unless you're absolutely up to the task of driving. If you're distracted, tired or under the influence of drugs or alcohol your reaction time will be slower than normal."