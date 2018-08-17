ATTENTION: Here's what could happen if your pets get out

LOOKING FOR LOVE: Karen Tierney from Gympie RSPCA with Boxer cross Tonk, who is looking for his new forever home (see briefs this page for details).

LOOKING FOR LOVE: Karen Tierney from Gympie RSPCA with Boxer cross Tonk, who is looking for his new forever home (see briefs this page for details). Renee Albrecht

GYMPIE region pet owners found to be negligible for their wandering dogs and cats could find themselves facing fines of more than $2000.

Gympie Regional Council pound statistics recorded over the first half of this year revealed loose pets are a lingering local issue, with eight dogs put down already and stray cats struggling to be reunited with their owners.

The eight euthanased dogs, out of 248 total pooches dealt with by the council matches last year's total figure and could eventually eclipse the 15 put down in 2016.

MORE GYMPIE PET STORIES

- Feral beasts galore, but what about dog attacks in Gympie?

- Gympie dog owners, get ready to pay more

- SHOCKING: Why do only 4% of us want our Gympie cats back?

- Plenty of playful pals to adopt at Gympie RSCPA

Owners have reclaimed 128 dogs and 112 have ended up at RSPCA animal shelters to be put up for adoption.

Just 16 out of 261 cats have found their way back home, forcing the RSPCA to take a whopping 233 felines for the purpose of re-homing and 12 have been put down.

The total figures for impounded dogs and cats are projected to overtake those of last year.

Responding to public complaints over run-ins with loose pets around the region, a council spokesman outlined the possible punishments for repeat offenders.

"It is a legal requirement under council (law) that a person who keeps an animal must maintain a proper enclosure to prevent the animal from wandering or escaping,” the spokesman said.

"The maximum penalty for non-compliance is $2600 or prosecution through the Magistrates Court.

"Council's first response is to work with the dog owner to ensure that the animal can be appropriately contained within the property.”

The spokesman said all reports of roaming animals are "usually assigned to a council ranger”, after which complainants and identified owners are contacted.

He said all dogs and cats must be microchipped and all dogs must also be registered.

Microchipping will also help council achieve its "preferred option” of safe return.

"If a resident feels comfortable enough, they can restrain a wandering dog on their property provided the safety and wellbeing of the animal is not jeopardised.

Residents can report cases of wandering dogs by contacting council on 1300 307 800.

More details are available at www.gympie.qld.gov.au.

RSPCA Gympie has a number of pets available for adoption. Contributed

These Gympie dogs are looking for a new home

THERE are two days left to adopt animals in long-term care from the RSPCA Gympie Animal Shelter.

Animals that have been in care between 50 and 480 days are available for adoption for the heavily discounted price of $49 until this Sunday.

Among them is Jake, a three-year-old Labrador retriever under RSPCA care for 174 days so far.

All animals come desexed, vaccinated, micro-chipped, fully wormed and vet-checked.

Visit www.rspcaqld.org.au/adopt or call the Gympie shelter on 5482 9407 for more information or to view animal profiles.