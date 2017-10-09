Attention Gympie ute drivers, please take better care of your dogs

Dog on ute crossing flood waters. The RSPCA has urged Gympie region dog and ute owners to take more care when letting their dogs ride on the back of utes.

WITH more hot weather heading for the Gympie region this week, the RSPCA has urged dog and ute owners to take care of their pets when letting them ride in the tray.

The RSPCA contacted The Gympie Times today after receiving phone calls from concerned residents witnessing dogs being left tied to the back of utes without shade or water, or without restraints.

"There is no doubt that the humble ute is an Aussie icon, but every year numerous dogs are either injured when they fall off the trays or suffer from heat stress after being left on trays with no shade,” spokesman Michael Beatty said today.

The RSPCA recently sought help to identify the driver of this car, which had a dog in an open cage strapped to the roof while on the Bruce Hwy. RSPCA

"Hundreds of dogs are injured simply because they were not tethered properly in the first place.

"Anything can happen to an unrestrained dog. They can take fright, the ute may have to swerve suddenly to avoid a collision or slam on the brakes for the same reason. An unrestrained dog or incorrectly restrained dog simply has no chance. The dangers are even greater in the city where they can be thrown into and under oncoming traffic. It only takes a few extra minutes to do the right thing.”

Two dogs illegaly restrained on the back of a tray back ute. Kara Irving

The RSPCA also warns owners not to leave dogs on the back of utes with no protection from the sun and ensure that there is matting, preferably rubber, for them to lie on.

"Our inspectors and ambulance offers have seen dogs on the back of utes left outside shopping centres in the full sun with no shade whatsoever,” said Mr Beatty.

"The metal on the ute tray becomes like a hot plate and we've come across animals whose paw pads have been blistered and dogs are suffering from severe heat stress.”

The RSPCA warns that dog owners can face stiff fines and possible imprisonment under the Animal Care and Protection Act (2001).