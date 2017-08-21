Attention graduates! Sixty $5000 scholarships up for grabs

Gympie region graduates who are leaving school this year, considering a career change or just need a boost to get skills that will get them a job, have just one week left to apply for a TAFE Queensland scholarship for semester one of 2018.

The scholarships worth $5000 each will be awarded to 60 prospective students to support their studies in a wide range of qualifications at TAFE Queensland, as part of Australia's largest vocational education program.

Launched in 2015, the TAFE Queensland Scholarship Program has already awarded over 130 industry-based scholarships to high achieving and financially challenged individuals, helping cover the costs of study such as course fees, text books and living expenses.

TAFE Queensland's East Coast region general manager Ana Rodger said the scholarships provide an opportunity for Queenslanders everywhere to develop their skills and gain a qualification to secure jobs in some of the largest and fastest growing industries.

"We know the power vocational education has to change people's lives and help them achieve extraordinary things,” Ms Rodger said.

"This year we are proud to offer scholarships to study qualifications in a diverse range of industries including hospitality, engineering, science, technology, business and more.

"Two types of scholarships are available. The first are merit scholarships aimed at supporting people who have demonstrated strong levels of achievement to advance their careers. The second are access and equity scholarships designed to help students who are battling social or financial hardship.

"I encourage anyone looking to start their career or make a career change to apply,” she said.

This year, TAFE Queensland is working with the Queensland Government to offer Advance Queensland - TAFE Queensland Pathways Scholarships as part of this scholarships round.

TAFE Queensland Chief Executive Officer Jodi Schmidt said the Advance Queensland-funded scholarships would be offered over two years to help students gain the skills required to maximise their chance of employment or enable them to progress to further study in STEM-related careers including nursing, engineering, science, and technology.

"A person's circumstances can sometimes prevent them from being successful in tertiary education and these scholarships will help to level the playing field, especially encouraging people who might not have thought about a career where qualifications in science and technology are needed,” Ms Schmidt said.

"These Advance Queensland scholarships will improve opportunity across demographic groups and help students from all walks of life to start their STEM-related career to prepare them for jobs of the future,” she said.

Applications are still open but will close on Thursday, 31 August. Apply now to avoid missing out.

For more information visit scholarships.tafeqld.edu.au