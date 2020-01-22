Attempt to boot CEO ends with a whimper

An attempt to oust CEO Bernard Smith has ended with nary a sound, with the item apparently withdrawn from the council’s agenda.

GYMPIE council chief executive Bernard Smith will continue in his role unchallenged, with an attempt to oust him from the top ending with nary a sound.

The vote of no confidence motion was expected to be tabled behind closed doors at today’s meeting.

Councillors moved into committee at 11.15am following the general meeting; they emerged about five minutes later with the meeting declared finished, leaving a packed gallery to disperse.

It would have been the second no confidence motion to be made against Mr Smith.

Retired councillor Ian Petersen made one at his final council meeting in February 2016, but it failed to attract a second mover and lapsed.