Atmosphere the stand out as Nash claim victory over St Pat's

VICTORY: James Nash State High School had a dominating 34-5 win over St Patrick's College on Wednesday. James Nash playerJesse Banks tries to charge at the St Pat's defensive line. Troy Jegers

RUGBY UNION: James Nash State High School got the last laugh on St Patrick's College this year with a 34-5 win at Jack Stokes on Wednesday.

The rivalry is always high between these two sides and Gympie Hammers president Jason McPherson said the atmosphere did not disappoint.

"The absolute highlight was the crowd,” McPherson said.

"It was expected with the sheer numbers that came to watch the game.”

McPherson said the scoreline did not reflect the toughness of the game.

"It was a tough game with both sides missing players who were away for the touch carnival,” he said.

"The scoreline did not show how tough the game was.”