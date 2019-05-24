ATM, guns pulled from river after brazen bobcat burglary

Detectives conducted a five-day forensic search in a river in the state’s south.

POLICE investigating a series of aggravated break-ins and ram raids, including one where a bobcat was used to steal an automatic teller machine, have conducted a five-day forensic search in a river in the state's south. WATCH THE RECKLESS ROBBERY UNFOLD

Police were called to a shopping complex in Moama, following reports a bobcat had driven through the front doors about 4.30am on 25 February.

Police found one ATM had been stolen from the premises and another had been extensively damaged.

Officers located several items from the crime scene relevant to investigation, including a crowbar and a Mitsubishi Triton utility. These items were seized to undergo forensic examination.

Investigators are also examining links to the theft of an ATM from a licenced premises in Wakool, about 60km west of Deniliquin, about 2.30am on 20 February.

A Toyota Hilux utility, believed to be involved in the Wakool robbery, was later recovered that day from the Edward River near Deniliquin, along with parts of stolen firearms.

Last Sunday, a 69-year-old man was riding his bicycle when he saw what was believed to be parts of an ATM.

The parts were seized, with the assistance of the NSW Police Rescue and Bomb Disposal Unit, and underwent a forensic examination, where they were later identified as the machine stolen from Wakool.

Police divers began a five-day forensic search along irrigation channels in the Edward River in Deniliquin.

A crime scene warrant was also executed at a caravan park in Deniliquin where police seized firearms and firearm parts, believed to have been stolen.

Robbery and Serious Crime Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty, urged those in the community with more information about the robberies to come forward.

"We are continuing to forensically examine items located during the recent search, including the discovery of stolen firearms, and while we await those results, we call on the public for their assistance," Det Supt Doherty said.

"The community is one of our greatest assets in investigations and we believe there are people out there who may know more, but for some reason, have not made contact.

"Make no mistake, these ATM thefts are the work of thugs. Our investigators will not stop until they apprehend those responsible for these brazen acts and put them before the courts."

Det Supt Doherty said investigators will continue to liaise with Victoria Police as they continue their investigations into the robbery.

