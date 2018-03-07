Athletes Brisbane bound

NEARLY DONE: The countdown is on to the first meet at the Bundaberg Athletics new facilities.Photo: Ben Turnbull / NewsMail

Athletics: Thirty-one Gympie athletes will be preparing themselves for the upcoming state championships with many first timers in the group.

Competing in 74 track and field events over the course of the weekend, Gympie Athletics Club team manager and coach Leslie O'Connor said it was going to be a great experience for the youngsters.

"Almost half the kids will be going for the first time which is great for them and the club,” she said.

"There are a few familiar with championships and I will have my fingers crossed for all of them to perform well.

"I have confidence in all of them and hopefully we can get a few medals.”

O'Connor said the standard of competitors this year was very high with many just missing out.

"There were many kids who made personal bests who didn't make it to the championships side; they did extraordinarily well,” she said.

"We have so much talent at the club. The others aren't far behind them with seconds and centimetres separating them.”

PERSISTENT: Gympie Athletics Club's Bryce Peters, 11, and Zoe Connell-Teakle, 17, prepare for the state championships. Rebecca Singh

Competing for the last time in the under-17s, Zoe Connell-Teakle, 17, said she was hoping to perform her best.

"I will be competing in shot put and javelin and I am very excited because this is my first state championships,” she said.

"I have been training pretty hard, so hopefully I can get some personal bests.”

State championships will be held at Queensland Sports and Athletics Centre at Kessels Rd, Nathan, from Friday, March 23 to Sunday, March 25.