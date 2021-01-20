At least one tennis player has class

America’s teenage stars are making their tennis colleagues look bad with some classy responses to the quarantine furore.

If anyone has reason to be angry at Australia's border protection policies ahead of the Australian Open it is American teenager Amanda Anisimova - but you wouldn't know it from her classy response this week.

The 19-year-old, labelled tennis' new Ana Kournikova last year, has been forced to miss the Australian Open after testing positive to COVID-19 earlier this month - and missed the final flight to Australia from Abu Dhabi.

The flight took off just 24 hours before her 14 days of quarantine overseas ended.

Rather than kick up a stink like many of professional tennis players have inside Australia's mandatory hotel quarantine program, Anisimova, who is dating the Tyler Roos - the son of Aussie AFL legend Paul Roos - had a philosophical view on the developments that have forced her to miss the year's first grand slam.

"It was a rough 2 weeks, but I'm just happy my family and I are healthy.," she posted on Twitter.

Tyler Roos and Amanda Anisimova Picture: Supplied

"I'm hoping the Australian Open can continue without many further problems. If 2020 has taught us anything it's for everyone to be looking at the bigger picture."

The world No. 30 was forced to withdraw from the WTA tournament in Abu Dhabi earlier this month as a result of her positive test, but insisted at the time she wanted to play in Australia.

Her situation was followed by a series of other positive tests across the tennis world, including Andy Murray and Madison Keys.

Many of those tennis stars lucky enough to be competing at the Australian Open this year have not been as thankful for the opportunity to compete following two weeks of quarantine.

Yulia Putintseva has been among the most vocal in her criticism with 72 players being forced into two weeks of lockdown after positive COVID-19 virus cases were detected on several flights carrying competitors into Melbourne for the Australian Open.

American 16-year-old sensation Coco Gauff also got on with business inside the hotel quarantine system, posting videos of her working out and exercising her forehand inside her cramped accommodation.

This, in my opinion, is not what some TV media have called "tennis players throwing tantrums in their hotel quarantine. This is an elite athlete training for a grand slam thr best way she knows how - making the most of a tough situation. #AustralianOpen pic.twitter.com/OY0CGiLJDv — Sarah Steger (@SarahKateSteger) January 20, 2021

The Australian Open is still pushing ahead with the scheduled start date of February 8.

Originally published as At least one tennis player has class