At least 1 in 10 women experience miscarriage, study reveals

Graphic showing risk of miscarriage in percent by age group, according to a study in the Lancet medical journal

One in seven pregnancies worldwide ends in miscarriage, and eleven percent of women endure a failed pregnancy at least once in their lifetime, experts said Tuesday.

Some 23 million miscarriages occur every year, according to data pieced together from around the globe by an international team of 31 researchers.

Two percent of women -- one in 50 -- have experienced two miscarriages, while less that one percent have been through three or more.

"A new system is needed to ensure miscarriages are better recognised and women are given the physical and mental health care they need," the researchers said in a statement.

Many women believe they occur only rarely, for example, or that they can be caused by lifting heavy objects or previous contraceptive use.

Such misconceptions can be damaging, leaving women and their partners feeling at fault and discouraging them from seeking treatment and support, the authors note.

"Silence around miscarriage remains not only for women who experience it, but also among health care providers, policymakers and research funders," said co-lead author Siobhan Quenby, a professor at the University of Warwick and director of Tommy's National Centre for Miscarriage Research.

- Unrecognised trauma -

Other risk factors correlating with pregnancies that end spontaneously are being extremely under- or over-weight, smoking, alcohol consumption, persistent stress, working night shifts, and constant exposure to air pollution or pesticides.

"Recurrent miscarriage is a devastating experience for most women, but the mental health impact is rarely acknowledged or addressed in medical care," said co-lead author Arri Coomarasamy, from the University of Birmingham.

There is also a link with anxiety, depression and -- for about 20 percent of women -- post-traumatic stress disorder nine months after a miscarriage.

They recommended that national health authorities strengthen miscarriage care services, improve research in prevention, and identify women at high risk.

"The lack of medical progress should be shocking -- instead, there is pervasive acceptance."

