Gympie swimmers will be happy to hear this news.
At last, great news for Gympie swimmers

Shelley Strachan
28th Aug 2019 8:53 AM
THE Gympie Aquatic and Recreation Centre will reopen its internal heated pool next Monday, after a team of specialist engineers and builders finalised the repairs to the facility.

The team spent the last three weeks re-fixing the aluminium strips framing the acoustic panels as well as re-fixing the screws in the acoustic panels that fix the panels to the ceiling frame.

Belgravia Leisure, which manages the facility, is undertaking final tests of the heated pool in preparation for its reopening.

The schedule of tests that will take place this week include daily cleaning and vaccuuming of the pool, filter changes, hazard, temperature, chlorine, PH and water quality checks.

Gympie Regional Council said in a statement today it would like to thank patrons for their patience while the repairs took place.

