AT LAST: Govt to open up about Gympie region virus cases

HEALTH Minister Steve Miles has promised improved coronavirus information for Queenslanders, allowing Gympie region people to know for the first time about cases close to home.

Mr Miles announced yesterday that Queensland had recorded its lowest rise in COVID-19 cases since early March, with only five new cases recorded over the previous night.

He said 11 people remained in intensive care with the virus, 10 of them on ventilators.

A total of 442 Queenslanders had recovered, leaving 552 active cases.

Now, Mr Miles has promised to aim for data becoming available for individual local government regions across the state, instead of figures only being available for health district regions.

Gympie’s Sunshine Coast Health District has reported a total of 21 active coronavirus cases, 67 recovered cases and one death, making a total of 89 confirmed cases to date.

No information is currently available about how many of those are in the Gympie region, or what general localities are involved.

But Mr Miles said yesterday this would change, to the extent possible while safeguarding patient confidentiality.

“It is something we’re working on,” he said.

“Obviously we’ve had to put in place data management processes, and that is taking some time, but it is our hope to be able to provide at least local government area level data.

“And where there are higher numbers in a local government area, (we hope to) provide that suburb by suburb.

“We are working on that and hope to have it available shortly,” he said.