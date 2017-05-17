At last - by popular demand

CT SCANNER: Deputy Health Board chairman Peter Sullivan, Kevin Hegarty, radiographer Di Dixon, radiography team leader Stephen Lane, medical director Frank Le Bacq, nursing director Nicole White and Health Board chairman Lorraine Ferguson, with the new CT Scanner at Gympie Hospital.

IT IS big, heavy, expensive and high tech - and it is an almost essential early diagnosis tool for people suffering suspected stroke or other diseases including cancer.

The technology's full name is "computed tomography” or "computed axial tomography, so no wonder it is usually known as a CT or CAT scanner.

Anyway, we've got one at last, in our hospital - 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It means people suffering a stroke out of normal hours will no longer have to travel to Nambour to see if their problem is a clot or a brain bleed, two opposite causes which require opposite emergency treatment.

It is a big deal in a community where many of us are of the age when these things can start happening.

Gympie state MP Tony Perrett must have had a feeling.

He had just issued a press release asking questions about what was happening in this long-running issue, when Gympie's Hospital and Health Service chief, Kevin Hegarty was able to announce that it had just arrived.

The CT scanner uses a combination of x-ray and digital computer technology to create detailed two or three-dimensional images of the body, including every type of body structure from bone and blood vessels to soft tissue.

"Patients at Gympie Hospital have had access to a private CT scanner adjacent to the hospital

campus, (but) an on-site scanner is obviously an enhancement,” Mr Hegarty said.

"I know it will be welcomed .”

"Finally,” Mr Perrett said.

"I've been calling for the installation of a CT scanner and the release of the Gympie Hospital Masterplan ever since I was elected in January, 2015,” he said.