Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

At large: Gympie police hunt stolen, damaged car after evade

Gympie police are still on the hunt for a stolen silver Prado. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Gympie police are still on the hunt for a stolen silver Prado. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle Bev Lacey
Tom Daunt
by

GYMPIE police are this morning on the hunt for a stolen, silver Toyota Prado four wheel drive that caused bedlam in town late yesterday evening.

The vehicle was reported stolen from a Lower Wonga address on November 23, and spotted on the Bruce Highway by Gympie police yesterday.

Police were unable to successfully intercept the vehicle and it, and its driver are still outstanding.

A police spokesman said there were reports the vehicle had crashed through several fences and it would more than likely be carrying damage to the front.

Police are urging members of the public to exercise caution if they see the vehicle and to contact Gympie police or Crime Stoppers immediately.

Topics:  evade police gympie gympie police queensland police stolen cars toyota prado

Gympie Times
Gympie votes: The desire for change a powerful thing

Gympie votes: The desire for change a powerful thing

What One Nation wants to bring to the Gympie Region

Gympie's north still a One Nation stronghold

The election battle has heated up between ONP's Chelle Dobson and LNP's Tony Perrett.

Curra was a One Nation landslide

Offenders 'court' in Gympie

COURT: arresting stories from Gympie Magistrates Court

Domestic breaches and drink driving lead to court

BREAKING: Perrett won't declare, despite likely victory

Ballot boxes

Despite strong showing from One Nation, Tony Perrett is looking strong

Local Partners