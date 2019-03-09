Asylum seeker’s $300k medical holiday

ACTIVISTS have been busted lying about the medical treatment of asylum seekers, with revelations taxpayers paid for a private jet, a private hospital bed and a medical holiday for a sick refugee.

The medical treatment for Nisar Haji for removal of a kidney stone in a private hospital in Taiwan cost Australian taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Mr Haji, an Indian refugee on Nauru, was flown to Taiwan on a privately chartered Gulfstream jet late last April, months before Labor introduced its medevac Bill.

The return flight cost taxpayers $300,000.

Mr Haji's almost-three-month stay for routine kidney stone removal - with minor complications - reveal the Coalition Government was quietly treating refugees who were on Manus Island and Nauru.

He is not the only refugee sent for treatment in Taiwan, and others have been treated in other countries.

A selfie taken by Nisar Haji while visiting a Taiwan zoo (Facebook image)

It is understood some patients are not brought to Australia for treatment because it is expected they will take legal action against the Government to prevent them being returned to offshore processing centres.

However about 950 have been brought to Australia for treatment since 2013.

The revelations blow a hole in the propaganda campaign run by refugee activists, who claim the Government has turned a blind eye to all those suffering from a substantive illness or needing treatment.

Mr Haji returned to Nauru in mid-July, but a week before his return flight, he embarked on a sightseeing tour.

His Facebook account shows him going to the zoo, visiting the city and local attractions.

He uploaded pictures showing him relaxing in the Gulfstream jet, and the mini bar at his disposal.

Nisar Haji poses near a formation in Taiwan (Facebook image)

There are selfies of him dining at high-end restaurants in Taiwan and the cache of souvenirs he brought back to Nauru.

It is understood he brought back a number of fishing lures, which he later sold.

The International Priority Care Centre of the hospital lists semi-private rooms at between $300-400 a day.

Mr Haji remains on Nauru and does not want to return to India, it is believed.

A spokesman for Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said there would be no comment on individual cases.

It comes as Labor MP Madeleine King accused the Government yesterday of keeping asylum seekers on Manus Island and Nauru in "captivity under our care".

Ms King said Labor's medevac legislation, which will make it easier for asylum seekers to be treated or assessed in Australia, was about helping sick people.