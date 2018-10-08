Assets down, liabilities up; but Gympie council not worried

Gympie Regional Council has denied there is any concern about their financial position despite data showing tightening of the gap between their assets and liabilities.

GYMPIE Regional Council are unworried by state government data showing a narrowing financial tightrope, saying the change is the result of more active economic management.

Local Government Department data shows that in 2016-17 the council's Working Capital Ratio was 3.9, down almost half on their mean average (6.9) between 2010-2014.

The ratio indicates how well the council can pay its current liabilities and still have assets left over; a rate of two or higher is the recommended benchmark.

The figure is based off a council's total assets and liabilities, both of which have changed for GRC by more than 25 per cent since 2010.

From 2010-2017 the council's total assets have sunk from $95.94 million in 2010 to $71.98, while total liabilities have risen from $13.5 million to $18.2 million over that same period.

This includes a jump to $23.1 million in 2015, which a council spokeswoman said was due to industry changes.

"The Council created provisions for the future rehabilitation of quarries and tips in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards and recommendations of the Queensland Audit Office.

"Recognition of this future longer term liability is considered prudent financial management,” she said.

Of the shrinking gap, she said there was no worry within the council as it reflected "a more active cash management strategy”, based on using cash "rather than debt to fund capital projects in a low interest environment”.

Asked if there was any plan to budget large surpluses, the council spokeswoman said "future cash requirements are an integral part of (council's) budget process and are considered in conjunction with the Corporate Plan and council's longer term financial sustainability”.

The data shows the council's cash at bank, term deposits and on hand fell from $84.8 million in 2010 to $56.9 million in 2017.

This drop in reserves has caused concern among some councillors and members of the public.

However, the Queensland Audit Office rated the council well in its past two annual reports, although it noted a declining trend in the council's operating surplus ratio over that time.