Assault provoked and Landcare nominations called for - News in Brief

Violence warning

A YOUNG man who lost his temper, head-butting and punching an abusive antagonist outside a Rainbow Beach back packers bar, was warned about the dangers of alcohol fuelled violence in Gympie Magistrates Court.

Defence solicitor Greg Wildie told the court medical evidence contradicted prosecution claims that the injured youth suffered a fractured eye socket, but said his client, Beau Dylan Stolberg, readily conceded he might have had a black eye.

Mr Wildie said the injured man suffered a minor nasal fracture after repeatedly insulting Stolberg, 22, who had earlier tried to end the dispute by offering to shake hands.

Telling Stolberg "one punch can kill,” Magistrate M Baldwin said if the injured man had fallen the wrong way the court might have been hearing a case of unlawful striking causing death.

"Would you have done it if you were sober?” she asked him.

"No,” Stolberg replied.

"You have to learn not to drink so much that it affects your judgment,” she said, ordering 80 hours community service and $750 compensation, with no conviction recorded.

Landcare awards

THE 2017 State and Territory Landcare Awards are coming up fast, a Landcare spokeswoman said.

She said the awards featured nine separate categories, including Sustainable Farming, Indigenous Land Management, Young Landcare Leaders, Coastcare and Innovation.

All winners at the State and Territory level go on to be finalists in the 2018 National Landcare Awards. Landcare Australia CEO Tessa Jakszewics urged people to nominate deserving Landcarers they know.

"Recognising our Landcare champions is vital for sustaining Landcare and its future,” she said.