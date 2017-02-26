Assault, crash; Gympie emergency services busy 24 hours

A car crash, an assault, and public nuisance were some of the call-outs for Gympie's responders in the past 24 hours.

A SINGLE vehicle crash, an assault and a public nuisance are some of the incidents which have lead to a busy 24 hours for Gympie's emergency services.

An 80-year-old man was involved in a single vehicle crash at Southside last night, when his car ran into a ditch in what is descirbed as a "low speed” accident near the intersection of Glastonbury Rd and Exhibition Rd about 7.20pm last night.

QAS arrived to find the victim wandering around outside his car, and after assessing him released him on the scene.

In Mary St, a 22-year-old man has been charged with public nuisance and obstructing police after an incident outside Billy's Hotel about 10.30pm.

It is believed the Woodford man had been drinking, and Police said he had been issued with a 24 hour ban notice from all licensed venues in Gympie after the incident.

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 13.

About 11.30pm, QAS were called to an assault in the same area.

A 19-year-old male was taken to Gympie Hospital with facial lacerations, and it is unknown if anyone has yet been charged over the incident.

A QAS spokesman said the assault was just one in a number of fights which broke out on Mary St overnight.

At Rainbow Beach, a three-year-old child was taken to Gympie hospital in a stable condition after being hit in the head by a sibling.

QAS responded to a residence on Rumbalara Av at 9.44am this morning, and a spokesman said the child was conscious and alert when they arrived.