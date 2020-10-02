Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Prison officers have walked off the job after claims of repeated staff assaults and ‘inaction’ from Queensland Corrective Services.
Prison officers have walked off the job after claims of repeated staff assaults and ‘inaction’ from Queensland Corrective Services.
Crime

Assault claims: Prison lockdown as staff walk off job

by Thomas Chamberlin
2nd Oct 2020 11:35 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Prison officers have walked off the job at Brisbane Correctional Centre after claims of repeated staff assaults and "inaction" from Queensland Corrective Services.

The jail has been locked down with prisoners placed in their rooms as it continues to operate with skeleton staff.

Staff have walked out of Brisbane Correctional Centre this morning
Staff have walked out of Brisbane Correctional Centre this morning

"There is no deterrent for prisoners who assault staff," a prison officer said.

"Refusal by the department to place prisoners on max security orders

"Members believe that the department have accepted the fact that being assaulted at work is part of the job,"

"But nobody deserves that".

Queensland Corrective Services have been contacted for comment.

Originally published as Assault claims: Prison lockdown as staff walk off job

More Stories

assault brisbane correctional centre crime prison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why this Gympie family is cycling 100s of km this month

        Premium Content Why this Gympie family is cycling 100s of km this month

        News Dianne Hughes plans to rack up more than 1000km on her bike in the next 30 days

        Traffic nightmare as holiday-makers escape city

        Premium Content Traffic nightmare as holiday-makers escape city

        News Big delays building out of Brisbane as long weekend starts

        WHAT’S ON GYMPIE: 13 things to do for school holiday weekend

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON GYMPIE: 13 things to do for school holiday weekend

        News The Gympie Speedway is officially back in action under lights tomorrow night.

        DRAMATIC RESCUE: Man flown to safety after ‘cardiac episode’

        Premium Content DRAMATIC RESCUE: Man flown to safety after ‘cardiac episode’

        News He used an emergency beacon to call for help while camping at Kenilworth early this...