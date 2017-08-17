32°
News

Aspiring talent and icons join forces at Amamoor

Shelley Strachan | 17th Aug 2017 1:44 PM
The new Muster number gets a big thumbs up from Ian Dawson and Mayor Mick Curran.
The new Muster number gets a big thumbs up from Ian Dawson and Mayor Mick Curran. Donna Jones

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TWENTY new artists will join a packed line-up of country icons at this year's Gympie Music Muster which is now less than a week away.

CLICK HERE: Early news from the Muster site near Gympie

Program director Jeff Chandler said that as an artist manager and festival programmer he knew how important it was for new and emerging talent to receive opportunities along the path to their professional career.

CLICK HERE: What gives with Sam Pang and his continued references to the Gympie Muster on Have You Been Paying Attention?

"It is the aim of the Muster to give a platform to some of Australia's finest aspiring talent and where possible, support them into the future,” he said.

HAVE YOU BEEN PAYING ATTENTION? The Muster has had a few national mentions.
HAVE YOU BEEN PAYING ATTENTION? The Muster has had a few national mentions. Contributed

Held over the four days of the Muster (August 24-27) the showcase will feature 20 new artists selected by the Muster Programming Team from online applications, and represent the cream of Australia's young country music crop. Each artist will have the opportunity to perform for 20 minutes in performances scheduled at the various venues throughout the Muster, including The Crowbar, the Muster Club and the Grove stages. There is no requirement for an artist to perform in any particular genre or to do only covers. Artists are free to perform 100% original material if they choose.　

One of the most exciting new acts to be appearing at this year's Emerging Talent Showcase is 16-year-old Sydney-sider Sophia Chesworth, winner of last year's Junior Muster Talent Search.

After the 2016 Gympie Muster, Sophia recorded her Talent Search winning song, Shine On Me, which debuted at #1 on the iTunes Country Music Charts and has had airplay on a number of country music radio stations.

After the Muster launched her career, Sophia has won a host of awards, including the 2016 Youth Section of the Australian Songwriters Association (ASA) National Songwriting Contest, 2017 Junior Songwriter at the Tamworth Country Music Festival, and Top 5 in the Youth Section at the 2016/2017 National Country Songwriting Contest.

Emma Beau will perform at the Gympie Muster next weekend.
Emma Beau will perform at the Gympie Muster next weekend. John McCutcheon

"I'm really excited and grateful to have been chosen to perform in the Emerging Talent Showcase at such a major festival as the Gympie Music Muster and to be included in a lineup of so many great artists,” said Sophie.　

This year, the Showcase judging will involve a People's Choice award, determined by Facebook voting, which will be combined with votes from a panel of selected industry professionals to determine the final winner.

While the showcase is not a competition in the vein of the Muster Talent Search, there will be a prize in the form of an opportunity for a 15-minute spot on Main Stage in front of a packed crowd on Sunday afternoon then a song with the all-star lineup in the New-grass Showcase closing event, on Sunday evening.

Gympie Times

Topics:  amamoor gympiemuster2017 gympie muster 2017 whatson

UPDATE: Woman pronounced dead at Gympie crash scene

UPDATE: Woman pronounced dead at Gympie crash scene

A car has crashed on a private property east of Gympie

Mary St traders prepared for pre-Muster

CELEBRATION MODE: The traders of Mary St are excited for the pre-Muster party in Gympie CBD.

Pre-Muster party excites businesses

Gold Rush Festival president issues reminder for entries

DON'T FORGET TO ENTER: The Gold Rush Festival is fast approaching so be sure to get ready.

Gear up for Gold Rush

Village branching out with new Woombye complex

BRANCHING OUT: Ken Hudson, one of the owners of Southside Family Village in Gympie, is excited about the next level of development, not just at the flagship Southside Family Village, but also at the new complex starting up in Woombye in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.

Gympie retirement living complex expanding to the Coast

Local Partners

Baby joy for Matt Golinski and fiancee Erin Yarwood

MORE good news for celebrity chef Matt Golinski and fiancee Erin Yarwood.

Ice 'cheaper than pizza' warns expert

TROUBLE: Ice is causing plenty of problems on the Sunshine Coast.

Ice deliveries cheaper than pizza as war on drugs wages on the Coast

Week of fun planned for Gympie seniors

UP AND ACTIVE: Intergenerational walkers at last year's Duckpond Dash which is happening again on Saturday as part of the 2017 Senior Week celebrations.

Check out some of the activities planned for Senior Week

Shirley's memoirs a way to give back

AUTHOR: Shirley Chalmers will be selling her memoirs Broken Buttons at the Mary Valley Show on Saturday, August 19 to help raise funds for Cancer Council Queensland.

Sale of memoirs to help fight cancer

What's on around Gympie region this week

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary for August 16-20

OPINION: Bachelor really crossed the line

Leah’s abrupt Bachelor exit is slut-shaming at its worst.

Marvel stars tease superhero epic

The four year wait for Marvel's The Defenders is over.

The Defenders stars on their long-awaited superhero team-up.

The two stars who intimidated Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth was intimidated by two other Hollywood stars.

Thor star says he was ‘weirdly shaken’ when he met two other actors.

Sam Newman: How a Playboy magazine changed everything

The new crew of The Footy Show.Source:Supplied

How a Playboy magazine changed everything.

Leah slams Matty: ‘I was incredibly disappointed’

Leah says she was ‘incredible disappointed’ with Matty J.

BACHELOR evictee's controversial chat with Kyle and Jackie O.

John Eales finds peace with the haka

Inia Maxwell and John Eales in a scene from the documentary John Eales Reveals: The Haka.

Rugby legend is on a quest to learn about a sacred Maori tradition/

The Bachelor recap: Secret pasts publicly exposed

Matty J is left speechless on The Bachelor.

TWO Bachelor contestants’ secret adult pasts have been exposed.

Great Family Home

11 Dreadnought Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 2 $320,000

Lovely brick home that has had the front newly rendered. When size matters you can't go past this affordable and impressive family home. With its modern layout...

LIFESTYLE WITH INCOME

Greens Creek 4570

House 3 3 2 WIWO $875,000

Enjoy the prefect lifestyle and receive an income from this outstanding picturesque property located in the tightly held Greens Creek area. Approximately 10...

2 good 2 last!

5 Roma Street, Monkland 4570

House 2 2 1 $239,000!

Invest, empty nest, downsize, upsize take your pick! Excellent investment potential here or just a great home 2 own. This wonderful flood free private character...

PRIME SEASIDE LOCATION

17 The Esplanade, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 2 4 AUCTION

A prime 872m2 allotment with private jetty and deep water frontage to Snapper Creek. A large 2 storey brick and Hardiplank home with 4 bedrooms upstairs to...

Not a Penny to Spend

5 Krait Rd, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 2 $400,000+

With a beautiful sparkling pool surrounded by easy care tropical landscaping what could be a more idyllic view from your patio and kitchen? This 1,062m2 block is...

MUST BE SOLD!

25A Rifle Range Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 OFFER'S OVER...

Welcome to 25A Rifle Range Road! This large home is situated on a huge town block at a massive size of 1,394m2! This Chamfer board home has some great features on...

A PLACE TO CALL HOME

1 Mackellar Street (Mill Street), Bauple 4650

House 3 2 $159,000

This is the lifestyle! In the quiet rural township of Bauple where life runs on a slower pace than the City hustle and bustle and you have time to stop and smell...

TOO GOOD TO MISS!!

190 Lynne Drive, Curra 4570

3 2 2 $249,000

Elevated Flood Free Location * 1Ha near-level landscaped allotment with fenced horse paddock * 1800mm high feature timber fence in front yard, lock-up gates *...

ABSOLUTE BARGAIN !!

23 Barter Street, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 2 $195,000

Looking for an investment opportunity - ideally located in the heart of the town precinct, zoned "District Centre" on 999m2 allotment. * Home is over 100 years...

RURAL SETTING WITH SPECTACULAR VIEWS !!

11 Ironbark Court, Pie Creek 4570

2 1 3 $325,000

This Pie Creek home has it all. Spectacular mountain views from the front and back verandahs. Located a 5 minute drive to schools and shops on the southern side of...

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South

Open for inspection homes August 17 - 23

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

How we got a rental straight away on the Coast

Rita and David Allara, moved down from Townsville, paid three months up front rent to secure the place at flash new unit block in Kings Beach.

Genius move helps secure rental property