Aspiring talent and icons join forces at Amamoor

The new Muster number gets a big thumbs up from Ian Dawson and Mayor Mick Curran.

TWENTY new artists will join a packed line-up of country icons at this year's Gympie Music Muster which is now less than a week away.

Program director Jeff Chandler said that as an artist manager and festival programmer he knew how important it was for new and emerging talent to receive opportunities along the path to their professional career.

"It is the aim of the Muster to give a platform to some of Australia's finest aspiring talent and where possible, support them into the future,” he said.

HAVE YOU BEEN PAYING ATTENTION? The Muster has had a few national mentions. Contributed

Held over the four days of the Muster (August 24-27) the showcase will feature 20 new artists selected by the Muster Programming Team from online applications, and represent the cream of Australia's young country music crop. Each artist will have the opportunity to perform for 20 minutes in performances scheduled at the various venues throughout the Muster, including The Crowbar, the Muster Club and the Grove stages. There is no requirement for an artist to perform in any particular genre or to do only covers. Artists are free to perform 100% original material if they choose.

One of the most exciting new acts to be appearing at this year's Emerging Talent Showcase is 16-year-old Sydney-sider Sophia Chesworth, winner of last year's Junior Muster Talent Search.

After the 2016 Gympie Muster, Sophia recorded her Talent Search winning song, Shine On Me, which debuted at #1 on the iTunes Country Music Charts and has had airplay on a number of country music radio stations.

After the Muster launched her career, Sophia has won a host of awards, including the 2016 Youth Section of the Australian Songwriters Association (ASA) National Songwriting Contest, 2017 Junior Songwriter at the Tamworth Country Music Festival, and Top 5 in the Youth Section at the 2016/2017 National Country Songwriting Contest.

Emma Beau will perform at the Gympie Muster next weekend. John McCutcheon

"I'm really excited and grateful to have been chosen to perform in the Emerging Talent Showcase at such a major festival as the Gympie Music Muster and to be included in a lineup of so many great artists,” said Sophie.

This year, the Showcase judging will involve a People's Choice award, determined by Facebook voting, which will be combined with votes from a panel of selected industry professionals to determine the final winner.

While the showcase is not a competition in the vein of the Muster Talent Search, there will be a prize in the form of an opportunity for a 15-minute spot on Main Stage in front of a packed crowd on Sunday afternoon then a song with the all-star lineup in the New-grass Showcase closing event, on Sunday evening.