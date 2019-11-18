Woman denied mechanic job over 'menstrual cycle' worries

NOT GIVING UP: Rose Dallaway says she has lost count of the number of mechanics she has approached for an apprenticeship.

NOT GIVING UP: Rose Dallaway says she has lost count of the number of mechanics she has approached for an apprenticeship.

ROSE Dallaway left school half way through Year 11 to assist her struggling parents.

As a thirty-something mother, she has spent many years caring for her children, including her son who has special needs.

Now it's time for the Wattle Camp resident to do what she wants and she is actively pursuing an apprenticeship as a mechanic.

"It's what I love," she said.

"It's something that I love - being able to take something that's broken and fix it.

"People have often said that's because the way my son is, I can't fix him."

But Ms Dallaway claims the fact she is a woman has proven a huge set back.

Rose Dallaway has approached over 60 service centres across the South Burnett and Brisbane for an apprenticeship.

"It is hard trying to be a female breaking into a male dominated industry," she said.

"There is no doubt about it.

"They treat me like a foreigner."

The budding mechanic has approached more than 60 service centres across the South Burnett down to Brisbane.

"I've actually lost count," she said.

She claims it feels degrading when she goes into a mechanic's workshop and she is disregarded as not knowing anything about cars.

"My husband and I went to get the car fixed and the guy kept talking to my husband," Ms Dallaway said.

"My husband said, 'don't talk to me, talk to my wife. She is the one who knows about cars'."

Rosa Dallaway claims her age and being a female have been why she hasn't been able to secure an apprenticeship as a mechanic.

She recalled on one particularly embarrassing occasion, a mechanic cited female menstrual cycles as why he would not employ her.

"They weren't sure they could accommodate a female with her menstrual cycles around their work schedules," she said.

"It stunned me. It was degrading."

"I looked at him and said, 'well, I am on the pill so that won't be a problem'."

The passionate Ms Dallaway is not deterred by these set backs and has no thoughts of stopping the pursuit of her dream.

"You do have your days where you think, 'am I going to be stuck in this cycle forever?'," she said.

"But then you'll see an advertisement for a position and you feel like a kid waking up on your birthday.

"You think, 'I am going to get this' and the excitement and passion come back," she said.

"It keeps you going."

As a mum, Ms Dallaway wants to show her daughter that you don't give up at something just because it gets tough.

"I want to show my daughter that you're never going to win if you quit," she said.

Rose Dallaway claims she has been denied a role as an apprentice mechanic because she is female.

She is so keen for a start in the mechanical industry she is even prepared to offer her services free of charge.

"I couldn't care if they pay me or not, even if they just let me sit in the corner and write things down," she said.

"I just need to get my foot in the door."

Ms Dallaway wants her story to be motivation for other women going through similar challenges.

"I want to be able to give back and work with other young females and show people it doesn't matter who you are or what you are, you can achieve it," she said.