Two women have been racially abused and spat on by another young woman calling them "Asian dogs" who "brought corona here" in shocking video uploaded to social media.

The footage was captured by onlookers and by Sophie Do, 23, who was walking through Marrickville in Sydney's inner-west at 3pm on Monday with her sister Rosa Do, 19, when the attack unfolded.

It shows a young woman wearing a grey sweatsuit screaming foul-mouthed abuse at the sisters as she rushes threateningly towards them. At one point she attempts to kick Rosa.

Eventually a bystander gets involved, at which point the woman spits in Rosa's face.

"Asian b****. You brought corona here. Eat a bat again you dumb w****," the woman yells as she and her friend walk away.

Witnesses then helped her flush the spit out her eye and hair. They later filed a police report.

"Two girls walked passed us yelling racist things like, Stay away from them, they've got coronavirus,'" Rosa told The Daily Mail.

"'I simply could not tolerate it so I yelled back and said, 'Excuse me? What did you just say? Say it again.' She was untying her jumper from her waist and putting her bag on the ground, ready to fight me."

Sophie told The Daily Mail hate crimes against Asians had increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic and "I've seen disgusting videos from all around the world" but "I never thought I'd be in one".

"It made me feel afraid for my sister's safety. I knew that if I retaliated, it would've ended badly for us both," she said.

"So I kept my cool. I knew I took the best approach to ensure we got out of the situation safely. It made angry but mostly disappointed that we even had to hear some of the things she was saying and then be physically assaulted."

The video went viral after being uploaded to Reddit and Facebook yesterday.

NSW Police have been contacted for comment.

Originally published as 'Asian dog': Young women spat on in street