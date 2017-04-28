Ashton's plight: Curra event for paralysed three-year-old

Curra throws support behind paralysed Ashton: Help raise money for Ashton Burns a 4yr Old Quadraplegic with Cerebal Palsy from Curra.

AVAH and Sapphira Burns are only two-years-old, but they have no qualms about doing what they can to help their paralysed older brother Ashton.

It is a spirit shared by Rick and Jill Burns, who have organised a fundraiser for their grandson at the Curra Country Club on Saturday May 6.

The Curra residents say the sisters "dote" over Ashton who was left quadriplegic and suffering from cerebral palsy after suffering an hypoxic cardiac arrest when he was four-months-old.

"Even though they're little, they try and pitch in," Mr Burns said.

The Burns are hoping to raise enough money to purchase a vehicle with wheelchair access and several other tools to help their grandson, who has already undergone extensive procedures in his three-and-a-half years due to his condition.

About nine months ago he had to have pins put in his hips, Mr Burns said, as well as having splints placed on his arms.

He will also need to have the tendons in his arms shaved to prevent them from tightening and contracting as he grows older.

Ashton burns with his grandfather Rick at the Curra Country Club. Renee Albrecht

"It's just ongoing and ongoing and ongoing," Mr Burns said.

"And every operation is so dangerous...he stops breathing with the anaesthetic."

A number of business have donated items for the event, while bands Brother Phoenix and Dogwood Crossing will be keeping the crowd dancing throughout the evening.

There will also be a big shave to raise money, with Dogwood Crossing agreeing to join in if $2500 is raised.

The event kicks off at 2pm, and a shuttle bus will be running from Gympie at 1.30pm, 3pm and 5pm from Nelson Reserve.

Donations can also be made at https://www.gofundme.com/AshtonsPlight