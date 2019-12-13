‘Ashamed’: Woman’s foul-mouthed tirade in emergency dept

A WOMAN who launched a tirade of abuse towards police after they took her to ­Rockhampton Hospital's emergency department, has been fined.

Georgia Ann Newcombe was taken to the hospital on October 2.

Several families, children and elderly people were in this area of the hospital at 6.10pm when she lost control.

Newcombe, 22, yelled ­expletives at police and when she was told to behave, she called police "motherf---ers and c----".

After being warned that she would be charged with public nuisance, Newcombe replied: "No-one gives a f---, this is f---ing bull----.

"If you think a public nuisance charge is going to bother me, I don't give a s---.

"I'm not going to pay it, my family name is a lot bigger than you and the courts.

"I can't wait until my father (and someone else) turn up here, it's going to be a s---show for you all.

"I've got my family coming in here. You are going to regret this f---ing decision.

"You're all f---ed when you leave work.

"You're going to get stabbed.

"I hope you do, you're going to get bashed."

After being issued with a notice to appear in court, Newcombe stated to police: "Do you want to lick my a--hole."

In Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where Newcombe pleaded guilty, lawyer Rowan King said his client suffered from depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

As a result of that, she'd turned to drinking excessively.

On the day of her offending, Newcombe had been drinking heavily and she couldn't understand why police were taking her to hospital.

Mr King said Newcombe was "obviously very embarrassed and ashamed."

"She can't believe she said it."

Acting Magistrate Maryanne May fined Newcombe $250.