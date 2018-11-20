Ash Birt's memory drives team's 42-hour march

STEPPING UP: Mel Cordell, Tamara Sparreboom, Tracey Pronger, Rhonda Otto, Stephen Watkins, Terry Cordell, Rachel Dan, Linda Birt, Kerri Sutton, Fiona Jones, Cindy Buchan and Suzie Williams celebrate their efforts to carry 42kg for 42 hours to fundraise for fallen soldiers.

TWELVE Gympie friends put their best foot forward time and time again for almost two days to raise funds for a memorial for Australian soldiers killed in the Afghanistan conflict.

Headed by Linda Birt, whose son Ashley died at 22 years of age while serving with the Australian Army in Southern Afghanistan in 2011, the team geared up on November 9-11 for the ultimate endurance challenge: carrying 42kg between them around Suncorp Stadium for 42 hours.

While it was her third time at the event, Mrs Birt said this was the first one to come with added weight.

An addition for which the toll was soon paid in blisters, aches and pains.

"It's so easy to walk around on concrete for 42 hours... but carrying a 10-12kg backpack is just bone-breaking,” she said.

"By midnight Friday night I think people were starting to think 'this 10kg feels like 20kg'.”

Cpl Ashley Birt. Craig Warhurst

Fortunately, she said the rules do not stipulate everyone must walk at all times.

But there were two hours when every member of "Team Birty” was on their feet: the final leg, and hour 31 (10pm on the Saturday night), which was designated Ashley's Hour as he was the 31st soldier killed.

"I'm sure he would have had a huge smile thinking about the wonderful people who still think of him,” she said.

With this year's challenge behind her, Mrs Birt said some team members realised that training and preparation for the next might not be a bad idea.

"It was tough, it was very tiring and by the end we were physically, mentally and emotionally exhausted - but very excited to have participated,” she said. "Next year being a little bit more familiar with what we're expected to do and how hard it is we'll probably do a roster.

Linda Birt. Craig Warhurst

"This year we flew by the seat of our pants - if you wanted to walk you walked, if you wanted to have a sleep you slept.”

And while next year was already beckoning, Mrs Birt said she would not be surprised to find all of her friends had already blocked her on Facebook after what she chose to put them through.

"Not one of us was aware of how hard this was truly going to be,” she said.

"I truly am proud of my team and so indebted to each person for their participation and support.”

So far those efforts have contributed to a total $67,000 raised for 42for42.

She said this was proving to be the real challenge.

"The hardest part is finding the sponsorship.”

Mrs Birt was especially grateful to Brad Gillam Electrical, TSR Tony Stephens Refrigeration, All Solutions Finance and Insurance, Amaroso Boutique, KD Electrical, Brown Macaulay and Warren and the Gympie RSL Sub-branch.