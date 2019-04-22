Barty guides Aussies to Fed Cup final

Ashleigh Barty of Australia celebrates her win against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during the Fed Cup World Group semifinal between Australia and Belarus at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Sunday, April 21, 2019. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

AUSTRALIA will go to their first Fed Cup tennis final in 26 years in November on the shoulders of mainstay Ash Barty's extraordinary record in the competition.

Barty and her first-time doubles partner, fellow Queenslander Sam Stosur, took Australia closer to a first Fed Cup title since 1974 with a 7-5 3-6 6-2 win over Belarus pair Victoria Azarenka and Aryna Sabalenka in a deciding doubles match at Pat Rafter Arena.

The opponents in the November 9-10 final in Australia will be France, which also won a decisive doubles rubber to edge out Romania 3-2 in the French city of Rouen.

The French will have to end Barty's 14-match winning streak in Fed Cup singles and doubles after she remained an figure of dominance in a gripping 3-2 semi-final win.

The power and precision of the world No.9's serve and forehand has swept all eight sets of Fed Cup singles she has played this year, including a commanding 6-2, 6-2 win over world No.10 Sabalenka earlier in the day to give Australia a 2-1 lead.

"I felt I've had an amazing run in Fed Cup lately,'' Barty said.

"I've lucky to have an amazing team and for us to send Australia into a Fed Cup final is unreal. None of us have played in front of a Fed Cup crowd like this.

"Sam and I had to refocus on a few things in the third set and we were able to build pressure.''

Barty shares a moment with Australian coach Alicia Molik. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt

The International Tennis Federation said it was the first time that a player had gone 6-0 in singles and doubles in two Fed Cup ties in the one year.

Tennis Australia will decide the venue for the home final with Tennis Queensland to press to have a final staged at Rafter Arena, which would be a break with custom that the same venue should not host two consecutive ties.

But it should be recognised that the Queensland public created a landmark event for the Australian Fed Cup team on the weekend, with a total attendance of 9554 representing the biggest attendance for any tie in Australia in the women's teams competition.

Belarus had sent the tie into a deciding doubles rubber when their former world No.1

Aryna Sabalenka mentally unravelled against Barty. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt

Azarenka overwhelmed Stosur 6-1 6-1 to tie the semi-final up at 2-all.

Australian captain Alicia Molik was rewarded for her trust in Stosur, who owned a 7-0 Fed Cup doubles record and finished the doubles match in superb form.

Molik decided to break up her winning doubles pair from the deciding rubber in the United States in February, Barty and 20-year-old Priscilla Hon.

Far from being inhibited by her singles setback, Stosur, 35, played a strong service game at 6-5 in a tense first set, making two winning volleys and a passing shot in it.

Stosur was broken at 3-4 in the second set after Belarus had saved three break points in the previous game served by Azarenka.

Barty and Sam Stosur celebrate their doubles victory. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

But the veteran found three winners in a row when she held serve for a 5-2 lead in the third set in which the Queenslanders fully exposed the uncertainty of Sabalenka.

Molik and Stosur said the atmosphere at the semi-final, which broke TA's aggregate 7810 crowds record at a Rafter Arena tie in 2016, was the best for any home Fed Cup occasion they had been involved in.

"It's super exciting to have a Fed Cup final,'' said Stosur who had twice played in losing ties at Rafter Arena in 2014 and 2016.

"We always have each other's backs as Aussie players, Fed Cup week or (a tournament) week. We'll give it our best in November and can't wait for it.

"Ash and I had never played before but the crowd was incredible.''