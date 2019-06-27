Ascending league players bring X-factor for Gympie

Rugby league: Two Gympie Devils women's players will take their game to the next level after making the Sunshine Coast Falcons team.

Sophia Fisher and Caitlin Urwin had their first training session with the team last night as they prepare for the clash against the Queensland Police Force in Coolum on Saturday.

Fisher is no stranger to the Falcons having played a previous game, but it is all new to Urwin.

"This is my first time being selected and my first season in league as well,” Urwin said.

"I am slowly learning the game. Having my touch background is helping me pick up the rules quicker.”

Urwin's biggest strength is her attacking style of play.

"Whenever I have got the ball in my hands, I just love to run with it and just back up with any of the other girls.”

As a fullback for the Devils, Urwin said she hopes the Falcons experience can help her understand the position and further improve her game.

"(I just want to) get a lot more knowledge about the game and heaps more experience on the field with some elite players,” she said.

"Most of the Falcons girls have probably played for a couple of years now and I will be able to learn heaps off them.”

Centre Fisher has a lethal combination which she has used to her advantage this season.

"She uses her speed and strength well,” Devils women's coach Troy Carlson said.

"She is stronger than the other girls out there, mix that with her speed and she is pretty lethal.

"Sophia has good upper body strength and she uses it well.”

Carlson said these players bring the X-factor to the side.

"They are both very consistent players,” he said.

"If you need someone to score a try, they are the X-factors to do that for you.”

Devils women take on Noosa next Saturday at Woodford Football field at 1pm.