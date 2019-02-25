Asbestosis victim loses licence for over 4 years

A 70-year-old man suffering potential asbestosis has been spared from jail despite being caught drinking driving twice on a disqualified licence.

Robert Michael McClure pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to several charges, including two counts of driving without a licence - disqualified by court order, one count each of driving over the middle alcohol limit and driving over the general alcohol limit.

McClure was pulled over on Wenitong St at West Gladstone on February 2, 2018. He returned a reading of .123% and his licence was disqualified.

Just over a month later, McClure was intercepted by police driving on Norris St at West Gladstone.

The unlicensed McClure returned a reading of .058%.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield tendered a letter from McClure's doctor with information of surgery he needed to receive on February 28.

Ms Ditchfield said her client was also potentially suffering from asbestosis and had a heart condition.

Ms Ditchfield said if her client was sentenced to jail, his time behind bars would be hard, given his health concerns.

Mr Kinsella told McClure he had made "significant miscalculations" in regard to how much alcohol he consumed.

He said McClure's several health concerns were relevant to the sentence he would receive.

McClure was sentenced to six months' jail with immediate parole.

His licence was disqualified for four years and four months with convictions recorded.

Mr Kinsella told McClure it was time to "hang up the keys".