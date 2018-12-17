Asbestos scare sparks evacuation of Gympie Library

THe Gympie library is shut until further notice after suspected asbestos was found.

THe Gympie library is shut until further notice after suspected asbestos was found. Scott Kovacevic

THE discovery of possible asbestos has forced Gympie Regional Council to evacuate and shut the city's library this afternoon.

The suspected fibre was found in the floor of the history room, which was damaged in the recent hail storm.

Specialists are being brought to survey and test the area and the library is closed until further notice.

A council spokeswoman said the fibre was identified in the back areas of the building, not in the main public space.

"The immediate closure was only precautionary,” she said.

"However, the council will confirm once the areas have been checked.”

She said that specific work had only started at the library today.