Asbestos goes, better bar built as part of $1.5m overhaul

Claire Laffey prepares to go on stage at a St Patrick’s school production held at the Gympie Civic Centre, which will be closed for the rest of the year while the overhaul is completed.

RIPPING asbestos from the roof and remodelling the box office and bar are only some of the upgrades to be rolled out for the Gympie Civic Centre, with the aim of attracting national events.

The $1.5 million overhaul, announced this week as part of Gympie Regional Council’s 2020-21 budget, will modernise the 43-year-old building for the 21st century.

The Gympie Civic Centre opened in 1977, pictures courtesy of gympieregionalmemories.com

Along with scrapping the asbestos and renovating the bar, the council will overhaul the centre’s dressing rooms and offices, install new electrical wiring and networks, improve the heater’s technical fixtures and update lighting and signage throughout the building.

And the cost of the facelift will not be borne by residents.

The full cost will be covered by the State Government as part of its Works for Queensland program.

Technical and lighting fixtures at the centre will be improved as part of the work.

Communications manager Sharna Rowley said the facelift is geared towards improving the centre’s “functionality, flexibility and safety”.

“The aim is for more commercial hirers to consider the Gympie Civic Centre for their events and national tours,” Mrs Rowley said.

“It will also help build new audiences for live performing arts experiences, encourage more activity in the centre and support community-run initiatives”

The work is expected to be finished by the end of February next year.

“The Gympie Civic Centre will remain closed to the public for the rest of 2020 so this work can be completed while restrictions on public gatherings are still in effect due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mrs Rowley said.