As this region grows it must put its best foot forward

EVIDENCE of Gympie's growth spurt continues to present itself through our building statistics, ever-so-slowly improving jobless figures and, as in Friday's GT, plans for a smart, modern redevelopment at the corner of Excelsior Rd and Perseverence St.

The hub of businesses in that Central Shopping Centre precinct is expanding and the artist's impression of what is planned for the (existing) tired looking centre above Central will be a welcome addition to the streetscape and aesthetics of that high profile part of our city.

What this region presents to the passing traffic and visitors who drop in to our businesses on their way through makes a vital and lasting impression; an impression those people take away with them and pass on to their friends and families in the far reaches of the state, nation and world.

We must put our best foot forward in every possible way. Service with a smile, neat and tidy road reserves and parks, and well kept, modern public toilets that don't leave the public with a bad memory and a bad smell in their nose.

Our public toilets are definitely improving but public comment would suggest there is still room for improvement.