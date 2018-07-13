Menu
Gympie's Private Hospital will buck the trend of closing Queensland health services.
Health

As private hospitals close across Qld, good news for Gympie

13th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
WITH concerns over a spate of recent Queensland private hospital closures, Gympie Private Hospital is not only bucking the trend but improving with new services planned to be introduced later this year.

The new services are extra to the additions of the past few months which include a visiting oral maxillofacial surgeon, another general surgeon service provider, a rehabilitation physician and a urologist.

GPH general manager Helen Chalmers said the growth would allow the hospital to continue serving the community.

Gympie Private Hospital, Channon Street, Gympie. December 22, 2015.Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times
"We're delighted to welcome our new specialists and look forward to our continued relationships with GPs, doctors, and other public and private providers to support the Gympie community, as we've done for many years,” she said.

More than 3000 medical and surgical patients are admitted to GPH every year.

It specialises in general surgery; gynaecology; cosmetic and plastic surgery; orthopaedics; ENT; ophthalmology; endoscopy; and dental.

GPH was bought by Healthe Care Australia in May last year as part of its Pulse Health portfolio.

Gympie Times

